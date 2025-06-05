– Major League Wrestling announced a new matchup for MLW Summer of the Beasts. Brock Anderson will face Anthony Greene on Thursday, June 26. The event will be held at Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will stream live on YouTube. Here’s the full announcement:

It’s old-school toughness vs. retro slickness as Brock Anderson, a second-generation throwback to the days of no-nonsense Southern grit, steps into singles competition against the charismatic Anthony Greene, making his MLW singles debut.

Anderson, the son of the legendary Arn Anderson and proud member of the Anderson wrestling family, has turned heads since joining MLW alongside cousin CW Anderson. Known for his punishing spinebuster and classic wrestling fundamentals, Brock now sets his sights on climbing the singles ranks—though he assures fans this is not the end of the Anderson tag team.

Anderson grew up in this sport and his intentions are to hurt people and make a name on his own terms.

Standing in his path is Anthony Greene. The flamboyant, mustachioed throwback made his MLW debut in April’s Battle RIOT VI in Los Angeles, dazzling fans with his unique mix of vintage cool and modern athleticism. Now, the self-proclaimed “Alternative” looks to make his mark in singles action.

Boasting to have more style in one strand of hair than Brock has in his entire wardrobe, don’t let the flash fool you—once that bell rings, Greene is all business.

Will Brock Anderson’s no-frills brutality overpower Greene’s flashy finesse? Or will the debuting star upset one of wrestling’s most storied names under the bright lights of New York City?

