Brock Anderson Discusses Working With His Father, Life After His In-Ring Career

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Brock Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including his wrestling career, growing up as Arn’s son, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who are some of his favorite wrestlers: “So the one that I think — because of the same thing nobody knows the timeline, so everybody just assumed my dad was my favorite. He wasn’t because I just simply didn’t see him wrestle. So my favorite growing up was the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. He was my favorite, hands down. And he was part of the match that actually made me really want to become a wrestler. Him and Taker, that first one, WrestleMania 25. I sat there glued to the ring, watching every moment of that match. And that’s when it clicked in my head, I was like, I know this is what my dad does and I’ve been to these shows, and I’ve been around it. But it was the first time I remember, ‘I think this is what I want to do. They just went out and had that crowd in the palm of their hands, and I want to feel that.'”

On whether he has met Shawn Michaels: “Yes, when WWE did a Raw in Charlotte I remember he brought me into my buddies down early. And somewhere around here there’s a picture with me meeting Shawn. That might have been the only time.”

On whether he wants to be a producer after his in-ring career is over: “I haven’t even remotely thought that far ahead. If I’m fortunate enough to have a 30-year run where people want to listen to me when it’s all said and done? Then yes, I will entertain that notion. But that is not on my radar at the moment.”

On his working relationship with his father: “There is sometimes, just things he never had tried or anything. But I think the only hiccup would be is if we’re in there and he’s telling me to do something that in my mind, I’m like, ‘I know. Of course, like that’s a given.’ But in his mind, he knows that even though it should be a given, it might not look that way. So when he says something like that, like, ‘Slow down’ or something. And I think I am going slow, and then I watch it back and I’m like, ‘He’s right. I could slow down.’ There hasn’t really been any hiccups. He knows he can read on my face when I’m not happy about something. Or when I know he knows what buttons to push and when to tell me what and where.”

