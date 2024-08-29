Brock and CW Anderson Announced For MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced that The Andersons (Brock and CW) will have a match at MLW Fightland next month. The event takes place at Center Stage in Atlanta on September 14.

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Brock & CW Anderson will be in action at MLW FIGHTLAND’24 on Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster starting at $15.

For decades a name synonymous with tag team excellence enforces once again.

CW and Brock Anderson will make their Center Stage debut September 14.

The Anderson family has been a force in professional wrestling since the 1960s, and now distant cousins CW and Brock Anderson are ready to write a new chapter in black eyes and championship gold.

An MLW original, CW Anderson made his MLW debut in 2002, where he quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with. As a charter member of the original Extreme Horsemen in MLW—alongside Steve Corino, Barry Windham, Justin Credible, and Simon Diamond—CW Anderson has proven time and again that he’s a battle tested force in and out of the ring. Throughout his MLW career, Anderson has captured the MLW Global Tag-Team Crown Championship and engaged in a bloody feud with “Dr. Death” Steve Williams.

Son of the legendary Arn Anderson, a charter member of the Four Horsemen, Brock Anderson knows that talk is cheap. He’s all about action, focusing on targeting an opponent’s body part and rendering it useless in matches. Known for his tough-as-nails demeanor, Brock Anderson isn’t just in the ring to compete—he’s there to bust brains, secure the win, make big money, and grab gold.

Witness The Andersons enter Center Stage and be a part of history in Atlanta.

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima vs. Mads Krule Krugger

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

The Andersons in action

*** SPECIAL 7PM START TIME FOR TICKET HOLDERS ***

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT CENTER STAGE

Located in the heart of Atlanta, originally “Theatre Atlanta”, Center Stage was built in 1966. An iconic live performance venue in Midtown celebrating over five decades hosting music, comedy, wrestling, boxing, eSports, film and television recordings, and private events.

Center Stage is located at 1374 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309.

PARKING

1360 Peachtree Street Garage (reserve in advance)

1374 West Peachtree Street Garage

1372 Peachtree Street Garage

MARTA AND RIDESHARE

MARTA Arts Center Station (Red & Gold Lines)

Distance: 0.2 miles along West Peachtree Street

Uber / Lyft / Taxi: For your safety, please use 17th Street

(b/w West Peachtree St & Spring St)

