Brock Lesnar & Fatal Four-Way #1 Contender’s Match Announced For WWE Raw

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar for tonight’s episode of Raw, plus a Fatal Four-Way to determine the next WWE Title contender. The company has announced that Lesnar will kick off tonight’s show and that Big E., Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley will compete to determine Lesnar’s first opponent as champion.

Previously announced were AJ Styles vs. Omos and Dolph Ziggler vs. Damian Priest in a US Championship match. The full preview for the show is below:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to kick off Raw

After Universal Champion Roman Reigns was unable to compete at WWE Day 1 due to COVID protocols, Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship Match at the inaugural Premium Live Event and triumphed over Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to win the WWE Title.

Tonight, the triumphant Beast returns to the red brand when he kicks off what is sure to be an absolutely chaotic Monday Night Raw. Don’t miss all the action tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network.

Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley collide for WWE Championship opportunity

Big E, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley will get their Fatal 4-Way Match originally slated for WWE Day 1, only this time the winner will earn the right to challenge newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble.

After weeks of taunts and attacks, the four Superstars were set to collide for the WWE Championship at Day 1 until The Beast was added to the match hours before the event.

Big E, Rollins, Owens and Lashley could not keep Lesnar down as he survived the carnage and slipped out of The All Mighty’s Hurt Lock to deliver a pair of F-5’s to Lashley and Big E on his way to becoming a six-time WWE Champion.

With each Superstar still reeling from a chaotic Fatal 5-Way this past Saturday, who will outlast the others and earn a match with Lesnar at Royal Rumble?

AJ Styles to clash with his former tag team partner Omos

In the wake of accusations by The Miz on “Miz TV” that Omos had issues with his tag team partner AJ Styles, the powerful tandem failed to defeat the Mysterios after Omos refused to tag in and instead turned away from Styles.

As a result, things finally came to a head with Styles calling his Own Personal Colossus a “piece of trash” and Omos responding to The Phenomenal One’s attack by hoisting Styles into the air and hurling him eight feet down to the canvas.

Omos then made it clear that the next time Styles saw him, it would be in a match against him. After a one week hiatus, that match has been made official and will happen tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Damian Priest must keep his cool in United States Title rematch against Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is technically 2-0 against United States Champion Damian Priest but has still walked away from both matches without the title thanks to the “Damian side” of Priest.

Ziggler and his Dirty Dawgs partner Robert Roode have pushed the buttons of the champion to send Priest into a blind rage, resulting in a count-out and a disqualification. Unfortunately for The Archer of Infamy, he’ll have to keep that darker side in check tonight in his rematch with The Showoff as any disqualification or count-out will result in Priest losing the title.

Can Priest keep calm under pressure, or will The Dirty Dawgs provoke the champion into unleashing his “Damian side” and losing his United States Title? Find out tonight on Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA!