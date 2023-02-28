wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Accepts WrestleMania Challenge From Omos On WWE Raw
Brock Lesnar’s match for WrestleMania 39 is official, as he accepted Omos’ challenge on WWE Raw. Monday’s snow saw MVP host a VIP Lounge with Lesnar after laying out the challenge for The Beast on last week’s show.
Lesnar and MVP went back and forth a bit before Lesnar agreed to the match and they had a drink to make it official. The drink turned out to be some of Lesnar’s moonshine and MVP inadvertently spit it in Lesnar’s face, which led to him taking an F5.
WWE has confirmed the match is set for the show, describing the bout as follows:
Brock Lesnar and Omos to battle at WrestleMania 39
Following months of carnage from both Superstars, “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar and “The Nigerian Giant” Omos will finally square off on The Grandest Stage of Them All at WrestleMania 39.
Omos and his partner MVP threw down the challenge to Lesnar on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw, challenging the former WWE Champion to a one-on-one match to prove who is the true beast in WWE.
With MVP in his corner, Omos has systematically destroyed nearly every Superstar that he has faced. Meanwhile, Lesnar is coming off one of the greatest challenges of his career in his rivalry with “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley.
Don’t miss this epic clash of the titans when WrestleMania goes Hollywood during a special two-night Premium Live Event, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
a mood.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hG35DzRQAM
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
"Did we just become Best Friends?"
"YUP!"#BrockLesnar @The305MVP #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DEaDlHpEoL
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 28, 2023
BREAKING: @BrockLesnar accepts @TheGiantOmos' challenge for a match at #WrestleMania and seals it with an F-5 to @The305MVP on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/h1h2ZQQQ5O
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says CM Punk Is Not A Cancer, Says He’s A Teacher and Supporter
- Jim Ross On Why He Dislikes Using Race In Storylines, Johnny Ace Angling For His Talent Relations Job In 2003
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals What WWE’s Plans Were For Him
- Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week