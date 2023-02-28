Brock Lesnar Accepts WrestleMania Challenge From Omos On WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar’s match for WrestleMania 39 is official, as he accepted Omos’ challenge on WWE Raw. Monday’s snow saw MVP host a VIP Lounge with Lesnar after laying out the challenge for The Beast on last week’s show.

Lesnar and MVP went back and forth a bit before Lesnar agreed to the match and they had a drink to make it official. The drink turned out to be some of Lesnar’s moonshine and MVP inadvertently spit it in Lesnar’s face, which led to him taking an F5.

WWE has confirmed the match is set for the show, describing the bout as follows: