Brock Lesnar Added to WWE Championship Match At WWE Day 1
As we just reported, Roman Reigns announced he has COVID-19 and will no longer be a part of tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV. However, Brock Lesnar is still in Atlanta and will still be in a championship match. WWE has announced that Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match at the event. Big E will now defend against Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Here is the updated lineup:
* WWE Championship: Big E (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan
* RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits
* Edge vs. The Miz
* Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
* Kickoff Show Match: Cesaro & Ricochet vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
