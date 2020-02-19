wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Advertised For March 2nd Raw
It appears as if Brock Lesnar will be coming back to Raw early next month, if advertising in Brooklyn is accurate. The Barclays Center is currently advertising Lesnar for the March 2nd episode of Raw at the venue. Lesnar has not appeared on Raw since February 3rd when he attacked Ricochet after Ricochet earned a title shot against him for Super ShowDown.
Super ShowDown is set for February 27th, so this will likely be to build toward Lesnar’s match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.
The venue is currently advertising the following matches for the show:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* Big Show vs. Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. The Kabuki Warriors
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar will be live in Brooklyn March 2nd for Monday Night RAW! @HeymanHustle
🎫: https://t.co/yBkc7gAEPq pic.twitter.com/HshvKGb0Fy
— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) February 18, 2020
