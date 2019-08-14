Brock Lesnar Advertised For Smackdown 20th Anniversary Show, Tickets On Sale Friday

WWE previously announced that the first episode of Smackdown on FOX when it moves to the network on October 4 would be a 20th anniversary celebration for the show. It will feature a variety of names from the company’s past and present, as well as Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Sting, Ric Flair, Booker T, Lita, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Bill Goldberg, Trish Stratus, Mark Henry, and Jerry Lawler.

Now The Staples Center in Los Angeles is advertising Brock Lesnar for the event as well. The ad below promotes a triple threat between Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler and Randy Orton for the WWE title. However, the Staples Center website lists Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. The New Day as a featured match, as well as Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe and an appearance from Bayley. The ad also says that “every major superstar from RAW and Smackdown” will be on hand.

The Undertaker is featured on promotional material, but he has not been officially announced at this time. Others listed on the promotional material include Reigns, Kingston, Orton, Bryan, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM at the Staples Center box office and AXS. The pre-sale begins today at 10 AM with the code WWEFOX. There will be special meet and greet packages that allows fans to meet Kurt Angle. Those who buy level 1 and 2 seats get a commemorative take-home chair. Ticket prices for the show are $517.50, $362.25, $129.40, $98.35, $77.65, $56.95, $46.60, $36.25, and $20.70. Pre-sale tickets range from $20.00 to $500.00.