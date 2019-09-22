Brock Lesnar Advertised For Two More Episodes of Smackdown

– Brock Lesnar is set to appear at an additional two episodes of Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Lesnar is being advertised for the October 11th episode of Smackdown in Las Vegas as well as the October 25th episode in Kansas City.

This makes Lesnar advertised for the following upcoming episodes of WWE TV:

* September 30th RAW (Phoenix, Arizona)

* October 4th SmackDown (Los Angeles, California)

* October 11th SmackDown (Las Vegas, Nevada)

* October 25th SmackDown (Kansas City, Missouri)

* November 15th SmackDown (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)