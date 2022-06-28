Brock Lesnar Advertised for WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into SummerSlam 2022

– As previously reported, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE setting up a match against Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam. The State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Boston’s TD Garden are now advertising for that Lesnar will be appearing at the two editions of SmackDown before SummerSlam 2022 on July 30.

First up, Brock Lesnar will be appearing at the July 22 edition of SmackDown at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This will be Lesnar’s first appearance at the TD Garden in four years.

Next, Lesnar will appear at the July 29 edition of Friday Night SmackDown at The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, WWE SummerSlam 2022 will be held at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

🚨 ANNOUCEMENT: For the first time in 4 years, 3x @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar returns to Boston for #Smackdown at TD Garden on July 22! See The Beast Incarnate in action, get tickets now: https://t.co/PSERLYEKcN #WWEBoston | #WWESmackdown pic.twitter.com/Ahufn2EIHV — TD Garden (@tdgarden) June 28, 2022