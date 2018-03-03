WWE News: Brock Lesnar Set to Face Kane Tonight, Candice LeRae Addresses on Johnny Gargano’s ‘Final’ NXT Appearance, Mustafa Ali Plays on UpUpDownDown

– Per The United Center, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar will be facing Kane at tonight’s live event in Chicago, Illinois. Also advertised for the event is a featured match in John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. Also scheduled for the card are Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, and more.

– NXT’s Candice LeRae commented on Twitter on Johnny Gargano making his “final” appearance in NXT in Cleveland, OHio last night. Gargano is now set to leave NXT after losing to Andrade “Cien” Almas. You can check out her tweet below.

He was literally covered in goosebumps standing in the ring. Truly a magical night. I'm so thankful to have been able to share this moment with him. 💕

I wish it didn't have to end. 😔 https://t.co/5DUfYRQzQf — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) March 3, 2018

– Xavier Woods released a new video for his UpUpDownDown channel featuring Mustafa Ali playing Contra III: Alien Wars. You can check out the new video in the player below.