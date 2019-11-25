WWE News: Brock Lesnar Advertised For RAW, Chicago Cubs Player Backstage At Survivor Series, Lineup For This Week’s NXT UK

– WWE will hold RAW tonight in Chicago at the AllState Arena, the fourth and final night in a row for WWE in the city. Tonight’s episode will not only feature AJ Styles defending the US title against Humberto Carrillo, but Brock Lesnar is advertised as well. The dark match is Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match for the Universal title.

– Chicago Cubs player Kyle Schwarber was backstage last night at Survivor Series.

– This Thursday’s episode of NXT UK features the following matches:

*Jordan Devil vs. A-Kid.

*Jinny vs. Piper Niven.

*Ashton Smith vs. Noam Dar.