Brock Lesnar Advertised For Raw Episodes In July

Brock Lesnar is advertised for several episodes of Raw in July leading into WWE Summerslam. PWInsider reports that Lesnar is advertised for the following tapings:

* July 3rd (Baltimore, Maryland)

* July 17th (Atlanta, Georgia)

* July 31st (Houston, Texas)

As reported earlier today, there’s said to be a plan to have Lesnar and Cody Rhodes complete their trilogy at Summerslam on August 5th in Detroit.