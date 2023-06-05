wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Advertised For Raw Episodes In July
June 5, 2023 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar is advertised for several episodes of Raw in July leading into WWE Summerslam. PWInsider reports that Lesnar is advertised for the following tapings:
* July 3rd (Baltimore, Maryland)
* July 17th (Atlanta, Georgia)
* July 31st (Houston, Texas)
As reported earlier today, there’s said to be a plan to have Lesnar and Cody Rhodes complete their trilogy at Summerslam on August 5th in Detroit.
