wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Advertised For Raw Episodes In July

June 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar is advertised for several episodes of Raw in July leading into WWE Summerslam. PWInsider reports that Lesnar is advertised for the following tapings:

* July 3rd (Baltimore, Maryland)
* July 17th (Atlanta, Georgia)
* July 31st (Houston, Texas)

As reported earlier today, there’s said to be a plan to have Lesnar and Cody Rhodes complete their trilogy at Summerslam on August 5th in Detroit.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading