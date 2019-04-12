Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman Reportedly Pushed For Universal Title Match To Go On Early

We previously reported that the decision to put the Universal title match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins at the start of Wrestlemania was made at the last minute, so much so that when Paul Heyman came out to introduce his client, Hulk Hogan had no idea what he was doing there. It was later reported that the original plan was for the match to happen just before the women’s main event, with Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles opening the show.

Now in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that it was actually Lesnar and Heyman who pushed for the match to go on early. The belief was that it would go over better with the crowd at the earlier time, rather than near the end of the show when the crowd was tired from the length of the event.