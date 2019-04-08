Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey Not Advertised For WWE Events After This Week

Both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey lost last night at Wrestlemania and it’s believed that they are either finished or will soon be finished with the company. Wrestling Inc reports that Lesnar is not advertised for any more WWE dates, including tonight’s episode of RAW in Brooklyn. He has re-signed with the company multiple times ever since returning in 2012, and his most recent deal was signed last November. However, it’s believed that deal ended yesterday. The latest rumors suggest that he will be heading to the UFC for a fight with heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 241.

As for Rousey, she’s not advertised for any shows after tonight’s RAW. She’s believed to be signed for a multi-year contract with WWE, but it’s long been rumored that she will be taking a break after Wrestlemania. One report from earlier today said that she’s going to go off the grid for a long time, while another likewise said there is no timetable for her return.