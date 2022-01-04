Brock Lesnar Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw in Philadelphia

– The Wells Fargo Center has announced that newly crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing at next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw at the arena. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Brock Lesnar appeared on last night’s edition of Raw, and he officially reunited with his former manager, Paul Heyman, who had recently been “fired” as the special counsel to WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. As noted, Lesnar is expected to appear on this week’s edition of SmackDown along with Roman Reigns.

You can view the announcement below.