Brock Lesnar Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown
November 1, 2019
Brock Lesnar was able to get away from Saudi Arabia, so WWE is taking advantage. With many of their superstars still stuck in the country, WWE has announced that Lesnar will appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This comes after the news that NXT talents were flown in for the show as well.
.@catherinekelley has an update on what to expect tonight on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/NLWhPZ9mcu
— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2019
