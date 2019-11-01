wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown

November 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar WWE Smackdown

Brock Lesnar was able to get away from Saudi Arabia, so WWE is taking advantage. With many of their superstars still stuck in the country, WWE has announced that Lesnar will appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. This comes after the news that NXT talents were flown in for the show as well.

