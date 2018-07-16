Brock Lesnar Announced For Post-Summerslam Raw

– Brock Lesnar has been officially announced for the first Raw following Summerslam. The Barclays Center announced the news on Monday, posting the following to Twitter:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar will appear LIVE in Brooklyn for Monday Night RAW on 8/20! pic.twitter.com/ySJN29RFan — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) July 16, 2018

Lesnar’s WWE future has been the cause of intense speculation over the last couple of weeks in particular. The Universal Champion made an appearance at UFC 226 and has re-entered the US Anti-Doping Agency testing pool for a future fight with UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, which will happen early next year. Previous reports have suggested that Summerslam could be the last match on Lesnar’s WWE contract.