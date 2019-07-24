Brock Lesnar Announced to Appear on Monday’s Raw

– With SummerSlam drawing closer, Brock Lesnar has been announced to appear at next Monday’s Raw. The Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas announced that the WWE Universal Champion has been added to the show. WWE has yet to officially announced the news on their social media accounts or WWE.com, so it is conceivable that this could be an untelevised appearance. However, with Lesnar in a match with Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and the limited number of dates WWE tends to have him for, an appearance on Raw TV seems more likely.

Raw airs next Monday night as always, live on USA Network.