Brock Lesnar Announced For Tonight’s Episode of Raw

Raw airs tonight from Charlotte, North Carolina on USA Network.

Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

Mere days before he battles Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, will appear live tonight on Raw, WWE.com can confirm.

