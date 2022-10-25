wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar is making his return to Raw on next week’s show. WWE announced on Monday night that the Beast will be appearing on next week’s episode ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Raw is the go-home episode of the show for Crown Jewel; for now, Lesnar’s appearance is the only thing announced for the episode.

