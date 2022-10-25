wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw
October 24, 2022 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar is making his return to Raw on next week’s show. WWE announced on Monday night that the Beast will be appearing on next week’s episode ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th.
Raw is the go-home episode of the show for Crown Jewel; for now, Lesnar’s appearance is the only thing announced for the episode.
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/YholkFHPvq
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls His Reaction To Katie Vick Storyline, WWE Introducing ‘HLA’ Segments On Raw
- Mario Mancini Says Hulk Hogan Got George Scott Fired As WWF Booker Over Randy Savage Title Pitch
- Lana On Why Vince McMahon Ended Rusev Day Run, Enjoyed Storyline With Nia Jax