Brock Lesnar Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an appearance by Brock Lesnar, a US Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. On Monday’s show, the following card was announced for next Monday:

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest
* Brock Lesnar appears
* Matt Riddle’s Bro-ga Party

