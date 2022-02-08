wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Appearance & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
February 7, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced an appearance by Brock Lesnar, a US Championship match and more for next week’s Raw. On Monday’s show, the following card was announced for next Monday:
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest
* Brock Lesnar appears
* Matt Riddle’s Bro-ga Party
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw on @SYFY @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/0y1EGHv8fb
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
Can @AJStylesOrg become a 4-time #USChampion next Monday on #WWERaw on @SYFY? pic.twitter.com/ZXrMKCPRcM
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
You're invited to the RK-BROGA PARTY next Monday on #WWERaw on @SYFY!@SuperKingofBros @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/6DBnDY99Ub
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022
