Brock Lesnar Appearing On Tonight’s WWE Raw

February 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Lesnar will be on tonight’s show, though they did not say in what capacity.

Raw airs live tonight on USA Network.

