Brock Lesnar Appearing On Tonight’s WWE Raw
February 6, 2023 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE took to Twitter on Monday to announce that Lesnar will be on tonight’s show, though they did not say in what capacity.
Raw airs live tonight on USA Network.
BREAKING: @BrockLesnar will be on #WWERaw TONIGHT!
8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/QQfKF1Hmqp
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2023
