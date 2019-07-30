wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Appears on Raw, Brutalizes Seth Rollins (Pics, Video)
– Brock Lesnar made his presence known on Raw, as he came out during Seth Rollins’ match and devastated his SummerSlam challenger. Lesnar appeared during Rollins’ match with Dolph Ziggler and assaulted Rollins, beating him up in the ring with a chair and then delivering an F5 into the ring post and another onto the back of a chair.
Rollins was taken backstage and put into an ambulance, but Lesnar stopped the ambulance and came around back. He dragged Rollins out and beat him down some more, then delivered an F5 onto the gurney.
#IgniteTheFire.#RAW @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/2oy1tKkcji
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
We just got DOLPH'D. 💔#RAW @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/0qdAevooOv
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
SHOWIN' OFF.#RAW @HEELZiggler pic.twitter.com/o1DrUUmsi6
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
#TheArchitect @WWERollins can bust out the #FalconArrow from ANYWHERE. #RAW pic.twitter.com/YwqznScGXO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
THE BEAST IS IN THE BUILDING.#UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar is HERE, and he's already taken @WWERollins to #SuplexCity! #RAW pic.twitter.com/zPZCWBuWoY
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
When you tune up the band but your band hates you.#RAW @HEELZiggler @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/jDNUORGYMD
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
OH. NO. @BrockLesnar has arrived and is laying WASTE to @WWERollins on #RAW! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vugggSx7Ln
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Even @HeymanHustle had to be unsettled by this…#RAW @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/4lf2RjXitC
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
You never know when @HeymanHustle's client will make his presence felt, and a STORM just rolled through Little Rock!#RAW @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/LHNP4MZF8j
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 30, 2019
It seems @HeymanHustle has gained SOME control over his client…@BrockLesnar just reminded everyone how DANGEROUS the #UniversalChampion really is. #RAW pic.twitter.com/viTYzgOj7i
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
Explain this, @HeymanHustle.#RAW @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/B0a6GMVo4J
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
NO. The ambush hasn't stopped and @BrockLesnar is continuing to destroy @WWERollins backstage on #RAW. @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/F5dsNlfT7x
— WWE (@WWE) July 30, 2019
