Brock Lesnar Appears on Raw, Brutalizes Seth Rollins (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar made his presence known on Raw, as he came out during Seth Rollins’ match and devastated his SummerSlam challenger. Lesnar appeared during Rollins’ match with Dolph Ziggler and assaulted Rollins, beating him up in the ring with a chair and then delivering an F5 into the ring post and another onto the back of a chair.

Rollins was taken backstage and put into an ambulance, but Lesnar stopped the ambulance and came around back. He dragged Rollins out and beat him down some more, then delivered an F5 onto the gurney.