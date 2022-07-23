Brock Lesnar Appears To Close Out WWE Smackdown, Lays Waste to Theory

Brock Lesnar may have left Smackdown, but he did return for the end of the show so he could lay waste to Theory. Lesnar appeared in the show-closing segment of tonight’s Smackdown while after Theory, who had just lost a six-man tag match by DQ alongside the Usos against Madcap Moss and the Street Profits, was beating up Moss with his briefcase.

Lesnar’s music hit and he came out to confront Theory, who had been crowing about his plans to cash in Money in the Bank on the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam. Theory tried to hit Lesnar with a cheap shot and then got an F5, after which Lesnar took the briefcase and brutalized Theory with it before hitting another F5 onto the briefcase.

It had been reported by multiple outlets that Lesnar walked out of Smackdown in a show of support for Vince McMahon. Lesnar had been removed from the Smackdown preview before the show. Clearly, that was either a work or Lesnar was convinced to come back for the end of the show. The original plans had Lesnar appearing in the first segment.