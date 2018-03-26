Brock Lesnar Assaults Roman Reigns on Raw (Video)

– Brock Lesnar laid waste to Roman Reigns again on this week’s episode of Raw. WWE has posted video clips to Twitter of the opening segment, which saw Paul Heyman and Lesnar out in the ring. Heyman said that Reigns’ suspension had been lifted, but that he wasn’t at Raw because he wasn’t man enough to show up either way. He made fun of Reigns for claiming he’d be there at Raw each and every week, only to have Reigns come through the crowd and attack Lesnar.

Lesnar got the best of Reigns and tackled him, then began a beatdown. Reigns fought back but was beat down again, hit with the steel steps and assault with a chair. Lesnar then hit a few F5s to put Reigns down.