Brock Lesnar Attacks Bobby Lashley On Smackdown, Enters Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar made quite the statement on WWE Smackdown, laying out Bobby Lashley and announcing his entrance into the men’s Royal Rumble match. Friday night’s show saw Bobby Lashley come out to interrupt a segment with Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and The Miz, running through everyone before Lesnar came through the crowd and F5’d Lashley. Lesnar then told Lashley he’d see him tomorrow at the Rumble.

Lesnar is the 19th person to be set for the men’s Rumble match at tomorrow’s PPV.