Brock Lesnar Attacks Cody Rhodes On Raw, Challenges Him For Night of Champions

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar got revenge against Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw, attacking him and issuing a challenge for Night of Champions. Monday’s show saw Lesnar, who lost to Rhodes at WWE Backlash, interfere in Rhodes’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament match against Finn Balor and The Miz. He put Rhodes through the announce table and challenged to him for a “fight” at Night of Champions:

