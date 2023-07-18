Brock Lesnar Attacks Cody Rhodes On WWE Raw, SummerSlam Match Officially Set

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes is official for WWE SummerSlam following this week’s WWE Raw after Lesnar beat Rhodes down and accepted his challenge. Monday night’s show kicked off with Rhodes appearing in the ring and waiting Lesnar to give his response to the challenge that he laid out last week for a rubber match.

Rhodes cut a promo talking about how his mother is in the front row and how his family trained him to fight. As he left the ring to hug his family, Lesnar’s music hit and Rhodes went up the ramp when Lesnar failed to appear, only to have Lesnar hit him with a chair shot out of camera view. Lesnar then brought Rhodes back to the ringside area and beat him down, then accepted the challenge.