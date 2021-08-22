Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena After WWE Summerslam Goes Off Air (Clips)

Our own Jeffrey Harris is at WWE Summerslam and reports that after the PPV broadcast went off the air tonight, Brock Lesnar returned to the ring and hit John Cena with a pair of German Suplex followed by the F5 before heading to the back.

A groggy John Cena finally made his way to his feet. His entrance theme started playing and he greeted some of the fans in the front row and rather gingerly headed to the back shaking hands and high fiving fans on the aisle along the way.

