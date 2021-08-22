wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Attacks John Cena After WWE Summerslam Goes Off Air (Clips)
Our own Jeffrey Harris is at WWE Summerslam and reports that after the PPV broadcast went off the air tonight, Brock Lesnar returned to the ring and hit John Cena with a pair of German Suplex followed by the F5 before heading to the back.
A groggy John Cena finally made his way to his feet. His entrance theme started playing and he greeted some of the fans in the front row and rather gingerly headed to the back shaking hands and high fiving fans on the aisle along the way.
Lesnar hits Cena with a pair of German Suplex followed by an F-5. Poor Cena. #WWE #SummerSlam #JohnCena #BrockLesnar
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) August 22, 2021
Old habits die hard. #SummerSlam
(via @ryansatin) pic.twitter.com/X1ImvdahKJ
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 22, 2021
Lesnar just murdered Cena pic.twitter.com/kMxnlueFYW
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021
Brock Lesnar attacked John Cena after #SummerSlam went off the air pic.twitter.com/TKciQw4nKF
— Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) August 22, 2021
