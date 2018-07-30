Brock Lesnar Attacks Kurt Angle, Manhandles Paul Heyman on Raw (Video)

– WWE has posted a a clip of the Raw main event segment, which saw Brock Lesnar attack Kurt Angle and then manhandle Paul Heyman. You can see the video below, in which Heyman pleads for his job after Lesnar wouldn’t come out to the ring. Heyman tries to sell Lesnar out and disassociate himself from the Universal Champion in order to protect his job. Lesnar then came out to the ring and asked if Angle had a problem with him before hitting the GM with an F5. Lesnar then turned on Heyman and choked him, showing him Angle prone on the mat as a clear message.