Brock Lesnar Attacks Seth Rollins, Still Doesn’t Cash in Money in the Bank on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar didn’t cash in his Money in the Bank shot on Raw for the third week in a row, but he will Friday at Super ShowDown. For realsies this time. Lesnar came out at last to open the third hour of the show after Seth Rollins had come to the ring and was in the midst of dealing with Baron Corbin. Corbin used the music of Lesnar’s theme song to attack Rollins, hitting the End of Days and allowing Lesnar to lay waste to the WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar hit Rollins with several chair shots and an F5 on the outside of the ring, but refused to cash in despite Paul Heyman’s urgings. Lesnar shouted “Friday!,” meaning at WWE Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He then nailed Rollins a few more times before leaving him bloodied in the ring. Medical personnel came out to attend to Rollins.

Including tonight, WWE advertised Lesnar cashing in his shot without him actually doing so for three weeks in a row. The first week, Lesnar teased a cash in but said instead that he’d wait until the week after; the second came last week and revealed that Lesnar didn’t know he had a full year to cash it in. Heyman promised a cash-in last week after Stephanie McMahon said WWE would take action against Lesnar for “disrespect[ing] what the Money In the Bank contract represents.”

