– Brock Lesnar managed to get his win back against Bobby Lashley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event, but just barely. He also did not walk away from the match unscathed.

Lashley took the fight to Lesnar from the outset of the match and absolutely dominated Lesnar. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on Lesnar, but Lesnar managed to spring off the corner and landed on top of Lashley to pick up the pinfall victory.

After the match, Lashley attacked Brock Lesnar again by applying the Hurt Lock. It appears the issues between Lesnar and Lashley are far from over after today’s matchup.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.