Vince McMahon Switched Roles for Seth Rollins Beatdown on Brock Lesnar on Raw

– On last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins attacked Lesnar, hitting him with a Low Blow, a Superkick, and Curb Stomp before leaving him laying on the match. During today’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that segment was originally meant to be reversed, so it would’ve ended with a Brock Lesnar beatdown on Rollins. Instead, it was the other way around for the show.

According to Meltzer, the idea to switch around the roles for the segment was Vince McMahon’s call. Additionally, the change happened right before the show started. You can check out a video of the segment below.

Seth Rollins will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal title later this Sunday, April 7 at WrestleMania 35. The event will be held at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.