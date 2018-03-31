 

Brock Lesnar Beats Kane at WWE Live Event in Boston

March 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar’s Brock Lesnar WWE Raw 10818 - Madison Square Garden

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar was in action at last night’s WWE live event in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a tweet by Sports Illusrated’s Justin Barrasso, Lesnar beat Kane in a match that went about five minutes.

You can check out a clip from the live event Barrasso posted on his Twitter account that shows the finish. The champion pinned Kane after hitting him with an F-5.

Brock is currently set to defend his Universal title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34 next weekend. The event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

