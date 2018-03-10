Brock Lesnar Beats The Miz in Less Than 90 Seconds at Live WWE Event

– Per Cagesideseats.com, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar was in action at last night’s house show in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He faced WWE Intercontinental champion The Miz. Lesnar won in about a minute and 19 seconds. He also delivered the F5 to the Miztourage and later the referee.

You can watch a video of the full match that was posted on Twitter below. Lesnar is currently slated to face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WrestleMania 34. Lesnar’s current WWE is slated to expire after WrestleMania, and there have been heavy rumors regarding what’s next for him.

A photo was even posted with Lesnar and Dana White on Twitter last month, hinting that Lesnar could be heading back to MMA and fighting again in the UFC.