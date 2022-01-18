wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Weigh-In & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 17, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced three segments including the weigh-in for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble, for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. You can check out the card below for next week’s show, which airs Monday from Toledo, Ohio on USA Network:
* Maryse’s birthday party
* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley’s weigh-in
* Randy Orton and Riddle challenge Alpha Academy in an academic challenge
