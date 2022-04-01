Brock Lesnar Booked For Multiple Events After Wrestlemania

Win or lose, it seems the Beast will be sticking around WWE for a little longer. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Brock Lesnar is currently booked for two of the next three WWE PPVs after this year’s Wrestlemania. At this time, he’s scheduled to appear at Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8 in Providence, RI. He is also scheduled for Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on July 2.

Lesnar will face Reigns in a title unification match (Universal and WWE) at night two of Wrestlemania on Sunday.