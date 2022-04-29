Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.

Lesnar began working with Bearded Butchers last month, who released a Brock Lesnar Blend of meat seasoning. Lesnar is currently next advertised for WWE SummerSlam.