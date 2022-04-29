wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic
Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
Lesnar began working with Bearded Butchers last month, who released a Brock Lesnar Blend of meat seasoning. Lesnar is currently next advertised for WWE SummerSlam.
We just received a call from Brock Lesnar and he was excited to share what he was up to today. (Butchering a beef) We approve 100%!!! 🔥🔥
Great work Brock! #brocklesnar #beef #beardedbutcher #youtube #butcher #butchering #meat #beardedbutcherblendseasoning pic.twitter.com/GPOZoYk9kx
— BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) April 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Thought TNA Could Compete With WWE, TNA’s Open Fight Night & Gut Check Concepts
- Omos On Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumor In 2012, Having Unique Case In Medical History
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name