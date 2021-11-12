wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Buying Ringside Ticket To WWE SmackDown Next Month

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar may be “indefinitely suspended” by WWE, but that’s not stopping him from heading to Smackdown next month. The Staples Center in Los Angeles has announced that Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside seat for the December 10th episode in the venue, as you can see below.

Lesnar is currently indefinitely suspended in WWE storylines for attacking Adam Pearce and others on the October 22nd episode of Smackdown following his loss at Crown Jewel.

