Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Advertised For Smackdown Next Week

Next week’s episode of Smackdown will be on FS1 due to World Series coverage on FOX. That isn’t stopping WWE from stacking the show, as they’re advertising Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasquez, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair for the episode, as well as a couple of matches. The Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri is advertising the following:

* Cain Velasquez and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be “under the same roof”

* WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan appear

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

* Appearances by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Rey Mysterio and others

As we’ve previously reported, Flair and Hogan are also set for the October 28 RAW, the last one before Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.