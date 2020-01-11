wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Honored at Alma Mater for 20th Anniversary of His NCAA Title Win (Video)
– As previously reported, WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to appear at the University of Minnesota this week as the honorary coach for the wrestling team as the school was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his NCAA title victory in 2000. Some footage is now available of his appearance this week, which you can see below.
Brock Lesnar stayed for the team’s opener against against Wisconsin at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the start of the event, the school celebrated Lesnar’s Div. I title win. The Minnesota Gophers went on to defeat Wisconsin. Additionally, Lesnar practiced with some of the students for their matches, which you can also see below.
Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome back @WWE star @BrockLesnar!
That belt looks good on you. @GopherWrestling | @FloWrestling pic.twitter.com/kGdkyjtQsB
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 11, 2020
TFW @GopherWrestling wins the #BorderBattle. pic.twitter.com/GpzYOLwwtn
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 11, 2020
.@BrockLesnar a man of the people … and kids. pic.twitter.com/sS3MZ0OSy6
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 11, 2020
🤝
@GopherWrestling heavyweights pic.twitter.com/np1qzd7FEK
— Minnesota on BTN (@MinnesotaOnBTN) January 10, 2020
WORK.. 💪🏽 @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/7W4wnrZEf6
— Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) January 10, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Topics Planned For Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring
- Rumor On Joey Mercury’s Alleged Involvement With BJ Whitmer/Kelly Klein Divorce
- Jim Ross Discusses The Reaction in WWE To TNA Moving to Monday Nights, If They Used Bret Hart’s Return to Counter TNA’s Monday Night Debut
- Sgt. Slaughter Facing Renewed Accusations of Falsely Claiming He Served in the Military