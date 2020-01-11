Brock Lesnar Honored at Alma Mater for 20th Anniversary of His NCAA Title Win (Video)

– As previously reported, WWE World Heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to appear at the University of Minnesota this week as the honorary coach for the wrestling team as the school was celebrating the 20th anniversary of his NCAA title victory in 2000. Some footage is now available of his appearance this week, which you can see below.

Brock Lesnar stayed for the team’s opener against against Wisconsin at the Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. At the start of the event, the school celebrated Lesnar’s Div. I title win. The Minnesota Gophers went on to defeat Wisconsin. Additionally, Lesnar practiced with some of the students for their matches, which you can also see below.