Brock Lesnar Compares Dana White and Vince McMahon, Talks Relationship With Both

Brock Lesnar recently discussed his relationships with both Dana White and Vince McMahon, and how they’re different from each other. Lesnar was a guest on Pat McAfee’s show and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with Dana White: “Um, yeah, Dana’s alright. I mean, I got a lot of money from him. … I probably should’ve got paid more.”

On the similarities between Vince McMahon and White: “I don’t know, I really can’t compare the two guys. They’re just so… honestly my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it’s been good. We got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men but dealing with Dana… it’s just a totally different business approach.

“I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince as more of a father figure actually, because I’ve learned a lot of things from him and I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. Vince is a self-made person, so is Dana… you know, he took the company [UFC] and made it public, and made it big, big [money].”