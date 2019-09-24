wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode of Raw
September 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar is confirmed to appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday night that Lesnar will appear on next week’s episode ahead of his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston on Smackdown’s live October 2nd debut on FOX.
Mark your 🗓.
NEXT MONDAY on #RAW…THE BEAST @BrockLesnar is BACK! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/5UXnbmaHc5
— WWE (@WWE) September 24, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre