wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode of Raw

September 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Smackdown, WALTER

– Brock Lesnar is confirmed to appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday night that Lesnar will appear on next week’s episode ahead of his WWE Championship match against Kofi Kingston on Smackdown’s live October 2nd debut on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading