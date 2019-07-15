Brock Lesnar Confirmed for Tonight’s Raw

– WWE.com has announced that the new Universal champion Brock Lesnar will be on tonight’s Raw and that the “Brock Party resumes.” You can check out the announcement below.

Lesnar regained the WWE Universal Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last night at Extreme Rules 2019 to defeat Seth Rollins. Monday Night Raw will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York tonight. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network.