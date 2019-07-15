wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Confirmed for Tonight’s Raw
– WWE.com has announced that the new Universal champion Brock Lesnar will be on tonight’s Raw and that the “Brock Party resumes.” You can check out the announcement below.
Lesnar regained the WWE Universal Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last night at Extreme Rules 2019 to defeat Seth Rollins. Monday Night Raw will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York tonight. The show will be broadcast live on the USA Network.
The Brock Party resumes
The good news, at least, is that Kofi Kingston is safe. The bad news, however, is that Brock Lesnar came calling and obliterated Seth Rollins in Extreme Rules’ closing moments, devouring The Architect and reclaiming the Universal Championship by way of a Money in the Bank cash-in.
Now, Rollins, who fought his way to Brock for the better part of a year, is facing the Sisyphean task of once again working his way back up to The Beast. There’s little doubt he’ll be game for the attempt, but after weeks of in-ring competition and mental stress brought on by Paul Heyman’s mind games, the question is whether his heart, his mind and his body are all up to the task.
Tune in to Raw tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.
