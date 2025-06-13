wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Wins NCAA National Title For Shot Put
Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently won the Division 1 NCAA National Title for shot put. Her top throw was 62 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches. Her second-best throw was 61 feet, 11 inches, which was better than the second-place competitor, Abria Smith (61 feet, 10 and 1/4 inches).
𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐏 🏆
Mya Lesnar is the @NCAATrackField Shot Put NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!!#Relentless x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/X0UxNeZ3fP
— Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) June 13, 2025
Women's Shot Put National Champion
🏆 Mya Lesnar of @CSUTrackFieldXC
📊 19.01m (62-4½)#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/h063i2Dgan
— NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 13, 2025
Mya Lesnar is the NCAA Champion!!💪🏾
She hit 19.01m in the first round of the women's Shot Put at the NCAA Championships in Oregon.
She is WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter.pic.twitter.com/vvUYeZT5Gq
— Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 13, 2025