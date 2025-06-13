Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Wins NCAA National Title For Shot Put

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently won the Division 1 NCAA National Title for shot put. Her top throw was 62 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches. Her second-best throw was 61 feet, 11 inches, which was better than the second-place competitor, Abria Smith (61 feet, 10 and 1/4 inches).

𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐀𝐓 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐎𝐏 🏆 Mya Lesnar is the @NCAATrackField Shot Put NATIONAL CHAMPION!!!!#Relentless x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/X0UxNeZ3fP — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) June 13, 2025