Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Wins NCAA National Title For Shot Put

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently won the Division 1 NCAA National Title for shot put. Her top throw was 62 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches. Her second-best throw was 61 feet, 11 inches, which was better than the second-place competitor, Abria Smith (61 feet, 10 and 1/4 inches).

Mya Lesnar is the NCAA Champion!!πŸ’ͺ🏾 She hit 19.01m in the first round of the women's Shot Put at the NCAA Championships in Oregon. She is WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter.pic.twitter.com/vvUYeZT5Gq — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) June 13, 2025