Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Wins NCAA National Title For Shot Put

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, recently won the Division 1 NCAA National Title for shot put. Her top throw was 62 feet, 4 and 1/2 inches. Her second-best throw was 61 feet, 11 inches, which was better than the second-place competitor, Abria Smith (61 feet, 10 and 1/4 inches).

