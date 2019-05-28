Brock Lesnar Decides Not to Cash in Money in the Bank on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar apparently thought that Money in the Bank had a much shorter time limit, and thus is not cashing in on Raw. During tonight’s episode, Lesnar initially came out in the opening segment to declare who he would cash in on, but walked out after Seth Rollins had enough and decided to walk away.

Later in the show, Lesnar and Heyman came out again and Lesnar was about to reveal who he was cashing in on when Rollins came out once again. Rollins told Lesnar to cash in right then on him. Heyman read the contract and Lesnar was angry, hitting Heyman because he didn’t know he had a year to cash in. He then told Rollins, “Screw you” and walked out. Pics and video from the segments are below.