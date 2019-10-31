wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Defeats Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel didn’t last very long, as The Beast managed to make the challenger tap out in just over two minutes. After the match, Lesnar held the Kimura lock on Cain before Mysterio intervened with a chair. Brock dumped Mysterio out and attacked Cain with the chair, before Mysterio got another chair and finally made the save.
You can follow along with 411's live coverage of the event here.
HERE. COMES. THE BEAST.@BrockLesnar vs. @cainmma KICKS OFF #WWECrownJewel RIGHT NOW! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/ZCxxClMCzY
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
He's looking for history to repeat itself.
Is @cainmma your next #WWEChampion?! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/xFdIBMA4YU
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
BOOYAKA! BOOYAKA!
We're about to have ourselves a #WWEChampionship match streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WWECrownJewel @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/nPajp8fOw5
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 31, 2019
Will @BrockLesnar still be hoisting that #WWEChampionship high when this is all set and done? #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/0hvVks7vfN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
Looks familiar… 😬😬😬#WWECrownJewel @cainmma pic.twitter.com/HYuJH3V0zz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
IT'S OVER.@BrockLesnar just made @cainmma TAP OUT to the #KimuraLock…but the punishment hasn't ended! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/6xDNRCHXpP
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2019
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar escapes with the #WWETitle…
but the WRATH of @reymysterio has been felt! #WWECrownJewel @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Pp1XF8Wxeh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
