Brock Lesnar Defeats Cain Velasquez At Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez at WWE Crown Jewel didn’t last very long, as The Beast managed to make the challenger tap out in just over two minutes. After the match, Lesnar held the Kimura lock on Cain before Mysterio intervened with a chair. Brock dumped Mysterio out and attacked Cain with the chair, before Mysterio got another chair and finally made the save.

