Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton Set For Next Week’s Raw

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE is bringing Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that the three are set for next week’s show ahead of Lesnar vs. McIntyre and Orton’s match with Edge at WrestleMania 36.

While it is not official, it is expected that Raw will continue to run from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

