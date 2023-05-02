wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Exempt From WWE Draft, Can Appear On All Brands

Brock Lesnar is officially outside the WWE Draft and will be able to appear on all WWE brands. On Monday’s show, it was announced by Triple H that The Beast had renegotiated his status as a free agent and will not be part of the draft roster. As such, he will be able to appear on any brand at any point.

